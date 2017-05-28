Hot mama! Nikki Reed, who’s expecting her first child, channeled Kim Kardashian’s maternity style on a date night with husband Ian Somerhalder in L.A. on Saturday, May 27.

The Twilight alum, 29, wore a long, fitted black lace-up dress with a plunging neckline topped with a long black coat as she and her husband were joined by a friend for dinner.

The couple, who married in 2015, announced that they were expecting a baby with a sweet Instagram post on May 4.

The Vampire Diaries star, 38, was pictured kissing his wife’s baby bump in the beautiful photo. “To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this,” he captioned the pic. “I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian.”



NGRE / BACKGRID

The actress also shared the photo on her Instagram account, along with a message to her unborn child. “Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you,” she wrote. “How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you… Love, Your parents.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the couple “really wanted a baby,” according to an insider.

“Nikki said she always knew she wanted to have kids before she turned 30,” the insider told Us earlier this month.

Reed has been keeping a low profile since the baby news, but was spotted out in mid-May wearing a long blue dress.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

She appears to have taken a fashion tip from mother of two Kardashian, 36, whose maternity style when she was pregnant with son Saint, 17 months, consisted of fitted dresses topped with matching coats. The reality TV star said in a post on her website in 2015 that she was not trying to hide her bump, but wanted to accentuate it, while disguising other things.



“Yes, long coats to cover my fat arms and ass,” she wrote. “It’s such a trip how your body grows and changes, and at the end of the day, you have to wear what you are comfortable in and what you feel good in.”

Since then, Kardashian's pregnancy style has been adopted by celebs including Chrissy Teigen, Blac Chyna, Emily Blunt and Kristin Cavallari.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!