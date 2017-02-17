Charley Gallay/Getty

Hey, mama! Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley officially debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the launch of her Rosie HW & Paige collection at Ysabel in West Hollywood on Wednesday, February 15.

Huntington-Whiteley, 29, who's expecting her first child with fiancé Jason Statham, stunned in an asymmetrical LBD from the line that showed off her bump. She teamed the ensemble with drop earrings and ankle booties.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel — who also boasts a lingerie line, Autograph by Rosie — was joined at the launch by the brand's founder, Paige Adams-Geller, as well as celeb friends Amber Heard and Nicole Trunfio.

Huntington-Whiteley dished on venturing out beyond lingerie for her first collaboration with the denim brand, which launched Wednesday, February 15, at Nordstrom and on Paige.com. “I think for me, it was all about building and making this versatile, easy, on-the-go, everyday collection, where the pieces could be mixed in and worn in different ways," she told Vogue.com. "Everything feels like it should be something that’s a part of a basic wardrobe, but with a little twist."

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham A post shared by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

The supermodel and Statham, 49, announced their pregnancy on Thursday, February 9, via Huntington-Whiteley's Instagram. She shared a photo, snapped by Statham, of herself baring her bump in a bikini with the caption, "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼."

