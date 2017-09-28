Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The Purple One lives on through more than just his hit music — his groundbreaking fashion can still be seen and worn by one lucky person. Prince’s iconic yellow custom-made boots just sold for big bucks: $75,147 to be exact!

The gender bending artist first wore the bright satin high-heeled boots throughout his European Sign o’ the Times tour in 1987, but the androgynous Grammy winner continued to wear the yellow heels once his tour wrapped.

“People say I’m wearing heels because I’m short,” the late musical icon, who stood at 5’3”, once said. I wear heels because the women like ’em.”

Need proof of Prince starting trends in fashion footwear? Kanye West wore heeled black velvet boots during Paris Fashion Week in 2015 in route to the Givenchy show.



The boots fetched more than $75,000 during an auction by Boston-based RR Auction on September 27. "Prince continues to strongly affect his legions of fans worldwide, which is why this auction was so emotionally charged with passionate bidding,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction.



Other big ticket items included the artist’s 1980 Rick James Tour all-access backstage pass, which sold for $60,366, and an advance pressing of Camille (Prince's unreleased 1986 album), which went for $58,786.

The Prince auction from RR Auction began on September 14 and ended on September 27. The beloved singer, who released 39 albums during his career and won an Oscar for “Purple Rain”, died on April 21, 2016 at age 57 from an opioid overdose at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota.

