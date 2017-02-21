Marilyn Monroe said it best: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. For actress Priyanka Chopra, it certainly rings true. The Quantico star announced she’s the newest celebrity to become a global brand ambassador for jewelry company Nirav Modi.

In the India-based brand’s romantic “Say Yes, Forever” Valentine’s Day advertisement, fellow Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra proposes to Chopra with a sparkling Nirav Modi diamond rock. Spoiler alert: She says yes. Watch the campaign below:

For the eponymous founder and jeweler, the 2000 Miss World winner was a natural choice. “She embodies all the symbols of modern India while paving her own path, which also represents the ethos of our brand,” Nirav Modi, who is No. 71 on Forbes' list of India’s 100 richest people, said in a statement.

Chopra, who stars in this spring’s Baywatch movie alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, added: “We are both fiercely proud of our heritage and are united by the idea of bringing a modern India to the global forefront.”

Prior to joining Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Romanian model Andreea Diaconu as ambassador to the brand, the 34-year-old actress was already a frequent wearer of its jewels. She sparkled on the September cover of Harper’s Bazaar India. And she most recently attended the People’s Choice Awards on January 18 in Nirav Modi jasmine ear studs and embrace rings, where she took home Favorite Dramatic TV Actress for her work as FBI agent Alex Parish in Quantico.

