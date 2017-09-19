David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra knows the key to fashion is changing it up and mixing high and low. We caught up with the Quantico star, who rocked an off the runway white Balmain gown to the 69th annual Emmy Awards, at the Governors Ball to score her style and beauty secrets.

“Last year I wore a really amazing, beautiful feminine outfit, and I wanted something a little bit more rebellious,” Chopra, 35, told Us exclusively of her feathered and embellished dress. “The way I see it is, you should always try and find a trend rather than follow one. What do you think is new? What do you think is something that you’ve not seen in fashion?”

One rule she sticks to for beauty is making sure her eyeshadow and lip color always coordinate. “I match the eyes and the mouth,” she shared.

Although she was rocking an expensive designer gown for the Emmys, Chopra’s go to lip balm is totally affordable for all of us. The actress told Us her secret to keeping her lips perfectly hydrated is Maybelline’s Baby Lips, which retails for $4.49!

“You need a good lip balm,” she shared. “People don’t give it importance.” She also shops at affordable stores. “I wear clothes from everything from Zara, to any other brand,” she explained, adding that you should spend on one statement piece for an outfit. “I think one piece, with anything casual that you wear, really makes an outfit. Like a jacket, or a ring, or like a pair of shoes,” she said.”

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

One piece she’s willing to splurge on? A fabulous pair of boots. “But you must get amazing boots. Suede, deep colors,” she told Us.

