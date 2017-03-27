My beautiful baby bunns is married. I love you @gegelspot to the moon and back ❤❤❤ #gorgeousbride #youfancy A post shared by @rachelbilson on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

Always a bridesmaid — and a stunning one at that! Rachel Bilson stunned as a bridesmaid (again!), this time for her Hart of Dixie set costumer Gelareh Khalioun's wedding at the Hummingbird Nest in Susana, California, this past weekend.

As seen in the pic she shared via Instagram on Sunday, March 26, Bilson, 35, who also served as a bridesmaid at her brother's wedding, donned a regal, blush-hued mermaid dress with an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline and a sweeping train. She accessorized the look with a bejeweled halo and, as seen in a second snap, a striped cape.

Bilson captioned the bundled snap, "My #HOD girls @wipeyoownass @kachtmeyer celebrating @gegelspot @elijah_medge." Jokingly, she added the hashtag, "#alwaysabridesmaid 👰." Of course, the joke only half-applies, as she's been with her longtime love, Hayden Christensen, since 2007 and shares a daughter, Briar Rose, 2, with him. However, the pair have yet to marry.

The O.C. alum, who just revealed she snagged a recurring role in Nashville's upcoming season, also wrote a personal note to the bride, who wowed in a white ball gown with a plunging neckline. "My beautiful baby bunns is married," the actress wrote. "I love you @gegelspot to the moon and back ❤❤❤ #gorgeousbride #youfancy."

Right before the wedding, Bilson credited Lorri Goddard — aka the woman behind Kim Kardashian's constantly changing hair color — for her fresh highlights, just in time to walk down the aisle. "#readyfortheweekend #gelgetsmedged ❤❤❤," she captioned.

