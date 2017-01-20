Rachel Bilson Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Rachel Bilson’s Herschel knapsack isn’t exactly a sweet deal. “I’m known for stashing candy,” the actress and ChapStick spokeswoman, 35, tells Us Weekly. “They get smushed! There’s nothing worse than a Butterfinger that’s flat as hell when you take it out.” The L.A. native, mom of Briar, 2 (with Hayden Christensen, 35), opens up her carryall.

KEEPING IT CLEAN

“I love the lavender Honest hand sanitizer. If you need a little freshening up, you can spray it under your armpits. Just saying, sometimes I might do that!”

EAR-ING AID

“I’m always with my daughter, so I don’t listen to anything other than, like, [animated TV show] Peppa Pig. I use my Beats headphones for talking on the phone or on an airplane — if I can actually watch something.”

Shana Novak

ALL WARM AND FUZZY

“I always have really cheap, soft socks because my feet are always cold. I lean toward purple if I have the option.”

UP TO SPEED

“Briar’s green Hot Wheels car keeps her entertained. Her favor- ite color switches, so she’ll ask, ‘Mommy,

get a blue one?’"

CLASSIC COVER

“Bobbi Brown bronzer has been my go-to for so long. No matter if it’s dinner or during the day, it just adds color and warms you up.”

MOUTHING OFF

"ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint lip balms really work. It keeps your lips really moisturized. I love the tinted ones because it adds a little color — and it’s a really pretty color! It’s natural and it gives you a little something."



Also in Bilson's carryall: a vintage brown Chanel wallet, iPhone 6 with a Skech case, white Sheila Stotts brush, Repetto flats, Class Trip (Peppa Pig) book, passport, Quaker S'mores granola bars, cinnamon Trident gum, Honest wipes, crayons.