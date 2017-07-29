Rachel Roy: What's in My Bag?

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for World of Children

Rachel Roy stocks her leather grained Bally tote with little delights. Her botanical Art of Instruction notebook "is so pretty," raves the Rachel by Rachel Roy designer, 43. "I give in to things that make me happy."

The Los Angeles-based mom of Ava, 17, and Tallulah, 9 (with ex Damon Dash), lays out the rest of her finds.

Shore Thing

"I collect shells with my daughters when we go to the beach. I carry one with me. That's probably the most impractical thing I have because it takes up space, but it has spiritual meaning.

Smooth Operator

"I do a lot of talking — whether it's personal appearances or design meetings or long days of communicating over the phone — so I consistently have Ricola cough drops. The stronger the better!"

Perfect Pouch

"I keep my makeup bag with me. It's from my collection and it's a really pretty mint color that reminds me of the sea, which is one of my favorite places in the world."

Like a Charm

"I love my Jacquie Aiche key chain. I know her, so this one was specifically made for me. It has these little prayers written on the inside."

Getting Cheeky

"I use Tata Harper's organic face oil a lot. The older I get, the more aware I become of what's seeping into my skin."

