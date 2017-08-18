Fashion Guru Rachel Zoe Gives Us Tips For a Stylish Home

Celebrity stylist-turned-fashion designer Rachel Zoe knows a thing or two about what looks good — even beyond the wardrobe. The Rachel Zoe Collection mogul, 45, also has an incredible eye for home décor.

"Interior design is like personal style," Zoe exclusively tells Us. "It's a way to express yourself without having to speak."

But as self-expression goes, no two individuals are alike — so when a couple come together to build a home, tastes may conflict. According to Zoe, who partnered with LG Electronics for the launch of their new LG QuadWash dishwasher, that's not a problem: "I love the idea of juxtaposing different moods and aesthetics into a home."

To blend styles, she suggests "choosing timeless and modern staples such as a sofa or dining table with clean lines, and mixing in pops of colors and more unexpected silhouettes in accent pieces and accessories. The room will feel more balanced if one style is foundational and the other is sprinkled in," she explains.

In her pad, the vibe is "a mix of mid-century modern with earthy, California touches," notes the mom of Skyler, 6, and Kaius, 3 (with husband Rodger Berman). "I love the sleek lines of mid-century pieces, paired with warm accents such as sheepskin rugs and Missoni blankets."

LG Electronics USA

Accents play another important role in her home: They can completely transform a space for entertaining. When hosting guests, "I love to put out beautiful flower arrangements and light scented candles," she explains. "It instantly makes a room more inviting."

She also suggests setting up a stocked bar cart for visitors to help themselves, freeing the host to focus on other duties. (For a speedy cleanup, she relies on her new LG QuadWash dishwasher, which has four spray arms instead of two.)

Another element that many struggle with when decorating their space: Kid-friendliness. Though Zoe notes it can be "tricky," she insists you don't have to sacrifice style, even with children in the mix. Her personal solution: "I gravitate towards natural woods and eco-friendly materials for my boys."

In fact, her boys' rooms have become some of her favorite in the house. "I'm obsessed with Skyler and Kaius' rooms," she gushes. "Now that Skyler is a bit older, we picked out an incredible wood-framed bed for him. It's one of my favorite pieces because it sits in the middle of his room and is low to the ground, so I don't worry about him falling out of it. In Kaius' room, we have a beautiful suede and lucite rocking chair. It's very sentimental."

Still, her single most cherished spot is the family room: "It has an incredible double-sided sofa that we love to cuddle up with the boys and watch movies on, and a beautiful marble coffee table that is stacked full of fashion books that I've collected over the years. We also have a giant planted palm tree in the corner of the room that brings in so much color and life. It's our favorite room because it's the place we spend the most time in together."

