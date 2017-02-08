Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Seeing double? Nearly! Reese Witherspoon attended the premiere of her new HBO limited series, Big Little Lies, on Tuesday, February 7, in Hollywood, where she walked the red carpet with her look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe.



The Oscar-winning actress, 40, and her mini-me, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, stunned in their long-sleeved frocks. Witherspoon modeled a fully embellished Elie Saab minidress with a thigh slit, teamed with Tiffany & Co. diamonds and pointed-toe pumps. Ava, meanwhile, rocked a floral metallic dress by Haney, which she accessorized with gold ankle-strap heels. Her pink tresses were pulled back into a tousled updo.



The pair posed arm-in-arm on the carpet for photos, then ventured inside for the screening. The mother-daughter duo also attended the afterparty together.



After the party wrapped, the teen shared a red carpet snap with her mom via Instagram along with this sweet note: "So proud of my awesome mama and her passion for this project. It is so nice to see these wonderful, talented women in roles just as dynamic as they are. #biglittlelies 💐💕🚺."



Of course, they weren't the only stunners on the carpet. Witherspoon — who's not only starring in, but also producing Big Little Lies — was joined by her crew of costars, including Nicole Kidman (in Altuzarra), Shailene Woodley (in Elie Saab), Laura Dern (in Vivienne Westwood) and Zoe Kravitz (in Vera Wang Collection).



