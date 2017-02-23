Reese Witherspoon attends the Draper James Nashville store opening on October 28, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for Draper James

No lie: Reese Witherspoon has partnered with beauty subscription company Birchbox to curate two boxes filled with her favorite beauty products and items from her Draper James fashion line’s spring collection. Both boxes will be available in March in honor of Women’s History Month.

"We are so excited to team up with Birchbox, another dynamic, female-founded company, to celebrate Women's History Month," the Big Little Lies star and producer, 40, told the beauty brand. "We had a lot of fun putting the box together to honor all of us — mothers, sisters, friends, daughters and coworkers — as the powerful women that we are."

Birchbox

Box No. 1 — “Pretty Mighty” — houses five of the actress’ beloved “power products:” ARROW Boost Color Enhancing Lip Balm, Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer, Clarins Hydra Essentiel Silky Cream, Davines OI All in One Milk plus OI Shampoo + Conditioner and R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray. Subscribers who sign up for Birchbox between February 24 and March 24 will receive the “Pretty Mighty” curation as their first box, while existing members can opt for Witherspoon’s selections in place of their regular personalized shipment.

In the second box, “Power Beauty,” there are 11 multipurpose items, including a hydrating Lipstick Queen lipstick, Living Proof Restore Instant Protection, Ouai's Treatment Mask, Smashbox Indecent Exposure Mascara and a Sunday Riley treatment gel. It also features a Draper James trinket tray and gold makeup pouch that aren’t available anywhere else. This limited-edition box, $58, will be available March 6 for purchase without a Birchbox subscription.

