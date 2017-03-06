Bad Gal Ri Ri is breaking the rules! The internet is losing its mind over Rihanna gracing the cover of Paper magazine's "Break The Rules" issue.



For the publication's March volume, the "Love on the Brain" singer, 29, got into character for a high-fashion spread which takes place in a futuristic version of a New York City bodega. In the cover shot, the Barbados native is outfitted in a fuzzy, neon pink and orange Bally coat and a white Dior bra. Her hair is pulled high into green-tipped spikes, and she is wearing giant square earrings by Area.



"We thought it would be interesting to put a superstar like Rih in such an everyday surrounding," stylist Shannon Stokes, who worked on the shoot alongside Farren Fucci, told Paper. "Farren added the 'future' angle to give it a twist, so it became a challenge to envision what a girl who worked there might look like."



In a second look, Rihanna has a flowing, lilac ponytail with matching purple eyeshadow and My Enemy by Chris Habana x Shannon Stokes earrings. A 5:31 Jérôme denim jacket with sparking embellishments is hanging loosely around her elbows so her shoulders and Dior bra strap are exposed. The standout accessory is straight from the convenience store's shelves: A ring-pop!

The pop star first covered Paper magazine in August 2007, shortly after her smash third album, Good Girl Gone Bad, featuring the hit "Umbrella", was released. Ten years later, her career is still exploding. She is part of the all-female cast of the upcoming film Ocean's Eight (alongside stars such as Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway) and her latest album, 2016's Anti, was another chart-topping success.

