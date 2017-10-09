Pants are overrated — just ask Rihanna, the latest celebrity to rock the no pants trend that Stylish also spotted Beyonce wearing last week.



The 29-year-old singer and designer shared a series of photos on her Instagram on Sunday, October 8, as she posed in a black and yellow oversized sweatshirt from her Fenty x Puma line and white sneakers and ankle socks. Since Rihanna is never one to play by the fashion rules, we weren’t surprised to find that the crew neck pullover is actually from the Fenty Men’s collection and retails for $160. The Grammy winner’s latest collaboration with Puma features shoes, dresses, bodysuits, hats, chokers and even bras. After being named a creative director of Puma in December 2014, she went on to make history as being the first woman to win Footwear News’s coveted Shoe of the Year award.

Ri Ri styled her tresses in a high bun and we’re guessing she’s wearing makeup from her own line which she launched in September, Fenty Beauty. The Barbados native also announced she’d be releasing a new Galaxy Collection for Fenty Beauty on Friday.



If you want to get onboard the pantless train, take a page from Rihanna’s workout routine to get your legs as toned as hers. The singer has said she does cardio for 30 minutes, five days a week to ensure her legs don’t bulk up.



