Rihanna is just like Us! The 29-year-old Fenty Beauty founder revealed there are days when she can’t fit into her skinny jeans.

“I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day — the next week — I need something oversized; I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?” she told The Cut of her constantly changing body and style. “I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning. I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion, because it’s an individual thing. And then, if you take it further, it’s like: What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?”



“I love to play with silhouettes as well, but I think it’s important to make sure that you wear the thing that works for your body the best, and that’s flattering,” the Fenty x Puma designer added.



Back in June, Rihanna clapped back at haters who criticized her new curvier look with a funny meme that said, “If you can't handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don't deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane" and a sad face. We think Ri always looks amazing at any size!



