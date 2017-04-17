Shining bright! Rihanna did not want to go unnoticed at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year.

The “Diamonds” singer wore a head-to-toe Gucci crystal bodysuit to the desert-based music festival and ensured all her fans got to see her look by posting photos to Instagram.

“I can’t go home yet cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit,” she captioned the sparkling snapshot of her posing in the designer duds on Saturday, April 15.

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit " A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Rihanna, 29, was clearly thrilled with her quirky fashion choice, that was topped off with a matching ski mask and pair of sunglasses.

phresh out. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

She wore a pair of cut off shorts and Gucci tank top over the sheer, full length bodysuit.

“Phresh out,” she captioned another photo.

Also I saw Rihanna jus chillin at Coachella poping in to see Gaga and looked FLAWLESSSSSS pic.twitter.com/t2Vhf5oE0p — Cathryn Theresa🍊 (@catietcooper) April 16, 2017

Her 52 million followers went wild for her look as did fellow festivalgoers at the Indio, California, event who snapped photos of her in the crowds.

highlighter hair 🌈 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Rihanna wasn’t the only celebrity to rock a different look at the festival. Kylie Jenner showed up sporting a neon yellow, bob wig and her sister Kendall Jenner showed off her butt in a see-through skirt and thong.

