Rihanna Wears Saint Laurent's Feather Boots Fresh Off the Runway

From the runways of Paris straight to Rihanna’s closet! During the Saint Laurent runway show at Paris Fashion Week, models strutted in fierce ostrich feather over-the-knee boots on September 26 in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Less than one week later, Rihanna is already rocking the “sexy Yeti” boots herself. The 29-year-old Fenty Beauty founder showed off a snap wearing the fashion forward boots via her Instagram on October 2.

During the Saint Laurent show, designer Anthony Vaccarello showed the white feather boots on a model who was wearing a black dress with billowing sleeves and a thigh high slit, but Ri Ri put her own twist on the look, naturally. She chose a black turtleneck dress from Off White by Virgil Abloh while wearing the YSL statement shoes. By keeping her dress simple and her hair slicked back in a high ponytail, she let the showstopper boots take center stage.



Getty Images

This isn’t the first time that the Fenty x Puma designer scored Saint Laurent shoes straight off the runway. During their Paris Fashion Week show last season on March 1, the crystal slouch booties that cost $10,000 were the item everyone was obsessing over from their runway show. Despite long wait lists, Rihanna was already wearing them on March 5.

“That girl of Saint Laurent … she wants to have fun,” Vaccarello explained backstage of his design vibe. “She’s not depressed. She wants to enjoy life!” We can’t imagine a better celeb that embodies that philosophy than Ri Ri.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.