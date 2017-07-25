CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty

Rihanna never disappoints on a red carpet, and her fashion at the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere was no exception.



The singer, 29, was absolutely breathtaking in a flowing, scarlet Giambattista Valli gown at the Monday, July 24, event in London Town. The billowing off-the-shoulder maxi dress had an empire waist accented with a sweet little bow and an A-line bodice with a dramatic train.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Naturally — because, of course, Rihanna never does anything half-way — the "Love on the Brain" songstress styled her look with accessories and makeup that were all in the same fiery hue. Rihanna (she plays the character Bubble in the action flick, now in theaters) carried a gorgeous Jimmy Choo clutch adorned with scarlet blooms. Her bling: lots of jewelry by Chopard. She wore statement earrings with oval-shaped rubies set on rose gold and an eye-catching rose gold and diamond watch with a red band.

For her makeup, Rihanna swiped on crimson lipstick and wore a reddish bronze smokey eye.

Dave Benett/WireImage

But Rihanna wasn't the only show-stopper on the red carpet. Her costar Cara Delevingne was equally stunning in an all-black pantsuit. The suit — which she wore without a shirt! — was custom designed for her by Burberry. Not one to go for a simple look, Delevingne, 24, bedazzled her outfit with quite the statement accessory: a sparkling crystal capelet. For her beauty, the actress styled her bleach blonde pixie with a thin black headband, and wore thick black eyeliner and a burnt sienna lip.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.