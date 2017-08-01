Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ever since Rihanna announced that she was launching her own beauty line, we've been anxiously awaiting any details about the collection that’s sure to be an instant hit. On Tuesday, August 1, the "Love on the Brain" singer, 29, finally released the launch date of the upcoming Fenty Beauty — and it's just a little over a month away!

The collection will be in stores on September 8, 2017, the singer shared on her Instagram, noting that it will be sold at Sephora, Harvey Nichols and fentybeauty.com.

"@FentyBeauty is coming!!!! Countdown to September. 8. 2017 starts now. #FENTYBeauty makeup will be available globally at @sephora and @harveynichols Link us at FentyBeauty.com," the star wrote.

The news that Rihanna was launching her own beauty collection — and had inked a deal with LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's Kendo division, estimated as high as $10 million — first broke in April 2016.

"Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is a beauty rocket ship that will appeal to a huge and diverse global audience," David Suliteanu, CEO of Kendo, the division behind Kat Von D Beauty and Marc Jacobs Beauty, told WWD at the time. "We are aiming for the stars."

RiRi can add makeup designer to her long list of business credits. She was recently tapped by Chopard to co-design a capsule collection. The singer also has a shoe collection with Puma.

