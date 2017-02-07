D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Blooming beauty! Rosamund Pike wore a floral caped dress for the world premiere of A United Kingdom in New York City on Monday, February 6.

The movie’s lead, 38, looked ready for spring in a white Giambattista Haute Couture 11 dress printed with pink flowers. The piece featured a chest cutout and bejeweled pins, along with a full above-the-knee pleated skirt and an attached capelet. She teamed the number with metallic-silver mirror leather Darsey mules by Giuseppe Zanotti. For glam, the Gone Girl actress wore her blonde lob in a low bun, and slicked on a berry lipstick.

It’s a proven fact that Pike has good taste. Back in 2013, the mom of two launched a line of handbags with L.K.Bennett. “I didn't want it to be a bag that imposed anything on anyone," she told British Vogue at the time. "I wanted it to be able to contain chaos, but to have a polished exterior. I always think of myself as classic, with a corrupt element. That's why I decided to deconstruct the zip slightly and incorporate the safety pin detail. I want to subtly offer my taste, without bombarding people with it. The short handles, for example, represent the little girl in all of us. When you have a longer handle, you're weighted down in a different way."

