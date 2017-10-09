Ray Crowder/GC Images (2)

Game on! Kit Harington announced his engagement to his Game of Thrones costar Rose Leslie on September 27, and now we get to see her engagement ring. The 30-year-old actress was spotted at London’s Heathrow airport looking fresh faced with a big diamond on her ring finger.



The couple has HBO to thank for their relationship. They began dating in 2012 after first meeting on set and playing love interests until (spoiler alert!) Rose’s character, Ygritte, was killed off. Kit, who plays Jon Snow, alluded to a forever future with Rose earlier this year. ”Ygritte is the only woman for Jon. Always," he exclusively told Us Weekly in July. "There will be no one else." It’s a sentiment his character does not seem to share, having gotten together with Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys this past season!



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The couple first hit the red carpet together at the Oliver Awards in London in April 2016, where Rose rocked a red Christian Dior tulle gown from their Spring 2017 collection. The twosome formally announced their engagement in The Times’ “Forthcoming Marriages” section.

"Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie," the post read. "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

Kit revealed that he actually proposed earlier than he planned to. "I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff..." he told British TV host Jonathan Ross. "But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early."

"Sorry, that’s a really bad expression!" he quickly added. "I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load."

