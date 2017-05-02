John Shearer/Getty Images

Be still, our hearts! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were #relationshipgoals while attending the 2017 Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 1.

The couple were all smiles as they posed for photos together. The Gossip Girl alum, 29, looked like a golden goddess in a plunging Atelier Versace gown adorned with blue feathers that cascaded down the train, while Reynolds, 40, coordinated in a blue tux and bow tie.

The cuteness didn't end there, though. The Deadpool actor went on to gush about his wife in a post shared by Humans of New York on Instagram.



"She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person," he said. "I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember. She made me remember the good times."

Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in September 2012 and are parents of daughters James, 2, and Ines, 7 months. Last year, Lively flew solo at the Met Gala when she was just a few months into her pregnancy with Ines.



