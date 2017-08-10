Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Salma Hayek isn’t just one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, she is also one of the wisest. The actress-producer revealed to the The Edit recently her secrets to staying disciplined with self-maintenance, what her husband, François-Henri Pinault, loves for her to keep natural, how she stays body confident and how she feels about aging.



Much like the rest of us, diet, exercise and the rigors of self-maintenance can sometimes feel like a drag for Hayek. The Academy Award nominee revealed that even she makes excuses for her routine: “I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy! But then I don’t want to lose the guy, either!”



According to Hayek, her billionaire businessman husband was no fan of the pink wig that she wore to the Cannes film festival because he prefers her natural curly hair. “I say, ‘I cannot go to the event with my crazy curly hair,’ and he says, ‘But that’s who you are — you are electrical … That’s why your hair is like that,” explained the Frida star.



Hayek also opened up about her curves to The Edit. “I love the word ‘curvy,’” she explained. “A straight line can be boring. But I’m not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some place.”



As for her approach to aging, the 30 Rock actress takes aging and wrinkles in stride, but there is one particular aspect that she struggles with: her eyesight worsening, which she said was a worse experience than menopause. “The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. Not the wrinkles — the eyes themselves. I’m such a visual person and now I cannot read without depending on glasses,” Hayek revealed.



