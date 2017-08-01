Sarah Hyland has made two big hair changes. The Modern Family star not only darkened her honey locks to a rich dark chocolate shade, but she added several inches to the length via extensions.

For the look, which is quite a change from the almost-blonde long bob she had previously, she turned to Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, California, with Nikki Lee taking the lead on her hair color and Riwana Capri on extensions.

Lee tells Us exclusively, “What I love about Sarah is she's never afraid of a big change! Most people want to take baby steps to get to the end result, but Sarah's all or nothing. She wanted a dark red brown and that's what she got — #CinnamonChocolate.”

A post shared by Nikki Lee | Hairstylist (@nikkilee901) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

In a public statement Lee also gave the reason for the change, explaining, “Sarah wanted to establish a new look for some upcoming filming.” Though Lee didn’t specify the role, the move could be an effort back to a color closer to Hyland's Modern Family character Haley Dunphy’s dark locks.

This isn’t the only change for Hyland this year — in May the actress hinted at other shifts going on in her life after fans voiced concern over her weight loss. She wrote on Instagram, "I haven't had the greatest year. Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy.” She wrote, “I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes.” She continued, “My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like."

