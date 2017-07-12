James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker made a major hair change! The 52-year-old Divorced star showed off a new platinum shoulder-grazing long bob (or “lob”) cut when she stepped out in NYC on Tuesday, July 11.



The switch appears to be for a movie role . The actress posted a photo of her new hairstyle from the set of her new movie Unfollow the Rules. "I'm her, Vivienne Day 1 'Unfollow The Rules' X, SJ," Parker captioned the Instagram post. The film also stars Renee Zellweger and Isabella Rossellini.

The shorter 'do is a nice change for summer and the lightened hue is a big shift for her. The length, meanwhile, is reminiscent of what she rocked in season 5 of Sex in the City.

Parker has previously broken down her hair care routine in an interview Style Code Live. "I wash my hair with Serge Normant products. It's called his 'must-haves.' I use … the [Serge Normant] Meta Silk [Shampoo] … but then I go to bed with a wet head and let the chips fall where they may," she said in September.

And for extra TLC? "I use the [Serge Normant Meta Morphosis Hair Repair Treatment]. It’s a miracle in a tub," she added of the coconut oil–based cream. "You don’t have to use a lot, [and] you can sometimes sleep in it. That’s what I find for me that really saved my hair."

