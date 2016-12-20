Shine bright like a Christmas ornament! Sarah Paulson may have just won Christmas in the sparkliest dress of the season while visiting Late-Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, December 19. See it Red Carpet Daily, presented by DirecTV!



The Golden Globes nominee, 42, literally shined in a pink and red Dolce & Gabbana dress, sequined from top to bottom. She teamed the style with cherry patent heels and diamond and pearl studs.



Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And she wasn't the only one looking pretty in pink that night! Viola Davis hit the premiere of Fences, her new film with Denzel Washington, in a black Cinq à Sept gown with two pops of bright fuchsia. Embracing the hue, she also added a raspberry statement lip.



Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

