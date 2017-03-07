Christopher Kane just launched a glamorous Crocs collaboration — at $400 each! — but is that enough to make you want to wear them?

Moment of truth: We've all have questionable thoughts about Crocs. (Are they comfortable? Supportive? Are they even cute?) But what about high-fashion Crocs?

Christopher Kane just launched a six-piece capsule of Crocs, and they certainly take the label to a new level. There are two kinds of marble effect, a rose gold option and stone embellishment. And we don't mean rhinestones — we mean actual, geologists-might-be-jealous stones.

As for the price tag? That's a cool $375 each.

One the one hand, they are pretty glam and glitzy in a low-key way, and their slip-on nature makes them easy to run around in. Figuratively, that is, because can you actually run in them? So many thoughts from our childhoods. Also, that price tag!



So, we're tossing the question to you: Would you buy Christopher Kane's $400 Crocs? Tell Us in the poll!



