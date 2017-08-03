Elle Fanning's No-Makeup Makeup Look Is Simply Stunning

You can choose to wear no makeup, you can wear a face full of makeup, or you can go for a quick, easy and beautiful in-between where subtle makeup is used to look like none at all!

Take a recent photo of Elle Fanning that was shared on Sunday, July 30, by celebrity makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe. Upon first glance, it looks like the 19-year-old actress is wearing not a single drop of makeup in the Instagram photo. Turns out, she's wearing subtle hints of makeup, including a gorgeous semi-sheer Prada lip balm, to create the no makeup look.

It seems Fanning was getting ready to film an upcoming movie called Mary Shelley.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"Makeup test on Elle for Haifa al Mansour's film Mary Shelley," Ayanian captioned the beautiful Instagram photo. "Obsessed with the translucence of the delicate skin around her eyes so just did the lightest little warm-toned cloud there and nothing else. That discontinued Prada lip balm I'm still obsessed with has the perfect semi-matte finish and sheer color. Also starring Tom Sturridge, Douglas Booth, Maisie Williams and Bel Powley. Shot in Ireland in the most beautiful locations imaginable. @quinlanjonathan@hazzathabazza AND the besssst crew!!! I cannot wait to see it in Toronto at TIFF. #ellefanning #maryshelley#filmmakeup #19thcentury#frankenstein #moviemakeup#filmmaking #actress #delicate#naturalmakeup #makeupartist #mua#lipbalm."

Though we're sure Fanning would be equally stunning without any makeup at all, we love the idea of elevating the no makeup look ever-so-slightly with just a few simple touches. It isn't quite #WokeUpLikeThis, but it sure is close!

