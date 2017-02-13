You May Also Like Grammys 2017: What All the Stars Wore

Hello, are our eyes deceiving Us? As soon as Adele graced the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy’s on Sunday, February 12, we couldn’t stop staring at her checkerboard-designed Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown embroidered with lace and Swarovski crystals. On her feet: the label’s green satin pumps studded with Swarovski crystals.



The Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album nominee, 28, has long favored all-black ensembles on the red carpet, but we’re loving this departure from her trademark hue, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. The last time we saw her in a vibrant color was in not one, but two, scarlet dresses by Giambattista Valli and Valentino at the Brit Awards in London last February.



The singer’s signature cat-eye liner, however, remained a constant, which she wore with peach cheeks and apricot-stained lips. Welcome, Adele, to the other side.

