Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Even when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen aren't the center of attention — say, for instance, when they're bridesmaids at a friend's wedding — it's still impossible to keep your eyes off of the always-chic twins.

On Saturday, July 22, the Elizabeth and James designers, both 31, were part of the bridal party at the Hudson Valley, New York, wedding of their fashion industry pal, Gomelsky creative director Cassie Coane. According to an Instagram post by a fellow bridesmaid, Gomelsky did not force all 18 of her dearest ladies to wear the same generic bridesmaid dress. Instead, she gave her crew just one instruction: "wear floral."

When the bride says wear floral, you wear floral. ✌🏽💕 #mrandmrsflames A post shared by kylemilleryoga (@kylemilleryoga) on Jul 22, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

To no one's surprise, the former child actresses did not disappoint when choosing their gowns for the big day. Mary-Kate stayed true to her signature style by picking an oversized kimono-style dress in a golden hue. She wore her blonde tresses in a chic up-do and paired her knee-length frock with a pair of emerald green kitten-heeled mules.

We all got married!!!! We love you @cassiecoane @jamesflames ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #mrandmrsflames A post shared by Harley Viera-Newton (@harleyvnewton) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Ashley, on the other hand, went for a more untraditional approach to florals by slipping into a black patterned dress with long sleeves. She chose a simple look for her wavy tresses: down in a natural-looking style with a center part.

This isn't the first time the trendy duo, who are the older sisters to actress Elizabeth Olsen, stunned as bridesmaids. In February, they jetted to Mangawhai, New Zealand, to celebrate the nuptials of their friends Maggie Kayne and Travis Hayden. For the ceremony, Mary-Kate and Ashley both wore nontraditional black gowns. As they strolled down the aisle side-by-side, Ashley carried a simple, white bouquet while Mary-Kate held a white parasol over their heads.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.