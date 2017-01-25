Murakami piggy back ride. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 19, 2016 at 3:10pm PST

Penelope Disick has a brand-new "big girl" bedroom, and TBH, we would just as happily live in it all grown up!

The 4-year-old's mom, Kourtney Kardashian, shared an exclusive peek into her little girl's personal digs via her app, complete with a slew of colorful photos and shopping details. (Yes, that blanket is Hermès.)

KourtneyKardashian.com

"When we moved into the new house [which underwent a renovation unveiled in Architectural Digest in 2016], Penelope was ready for a big girl room, but she definitely still wanted a space that was both playful and pink!" Kardashian, 37, wrote via her app. "We kept a lot of accents from her previous room, but went for a more sleek and modern feel."

KourtneyKardashian.com

A few of the things P held onto? Her rag dolls (which scored beds next to hers), her book collection (which is now organized in color-coordinated stacks) and lots of her favorite rosy shade.

KourtneyKardashian.com

But she also got a few (extremely chic) hand-me-downs, including the Serge Mouille ceiling lamp — which used to hang in the family room in Kardashian's previous home — and the neon light above Penelope's bed. "The 'Love Me' neon light by artist Curtis Kulig was in my previous bedroom, but I loved the idea of a pink neon light in her bedroom, so I gave it to P!" Kardashian, who also shares two sons, Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, with ex Scott Disick, explained on her app.



To see more photo of Penelope's new room, visit Kardashian's website.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



