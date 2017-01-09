The Golden Globes’ golden girls! While there were plenty of high style notes at the 74th annual Golden Globes, held in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8, Stylish had to choose a few favorites. Watch the video above to see who topped our list!

Mandy Moore, who earned a Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Series nomination for This Is Us, showed plenty of skin in a plunging Naeem Khan number with a dramatic, floor-skimming cape. A pair of Platinum by Neil Lane teardrop chandelier earrings with diamonds and kunzite topped off her look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (2)

Another standout: Ruth Negga, who was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Loving, gleamed in a futuristic metallic gold Louis Vuitton short-sleeved column dress with a front zipper. Keep watching the video to see the star (hint, hint!) who topped our list.

