The only thing better than eternal love: puppies. Newlywed Meghan Addison Butler agrees. After seeing Pennsylvania bride Sarah Mallouk Crain and her bridal party opt for rescue dogs instead of bouquets in September, Butler had her bridesmaids do the same in North Carolina last month.

Butler contacted the Greater Charlotte SPCA to deliver eight puppies to her prewedding photo shoot with hopes that that would help the dogs find forever homes. The recently married lawyer and her husband — who together have adopted two cats and two dogs — also donated to their local SPCA in lieu of buying wedding favors.

Photographer Brittany Boland of Discover Love Studios captured the nine ladies and their puppies outside, and the outcome of the photo shoot worked as planned. The studio, which Boland runs with her husband, Clint, confirmed on its Facebook page that all of the canines have been adopted since Butler said, “I do!”

The Discover Love duo even encouraged followers to continue saving lives and growing their furry families, writing, “There's still many dogs that need a home at Greater Charlotte SPCA so give them a call to see what you can do to help these sweet animals!”

For any North Carolina residents still hoping to get their hands on a furry friend, the Greater Charlotte SPCA has weekly adoption events planned through the rest of the month.

