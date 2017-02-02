Jessica Alba is not just a pretty face — she really gets beauty. In just five years, the actress turned Honest Beauty Company entrepreneur, 35, has raised her company's valuation to a cool $1 billion. Stylish recently sat down with the mom of daughters Honor, 8, and Haven, 5, to chat about her all-star lineup of products she can’t live without in our “What’s in My Beauty Bag?” video, above.
Her favorites include the Honest Beauty lip crayon ("It's lazy-girl lip-proof, and what’s so nice about this one is it’s sheer, so it’s not too intense”), Joanna Vargas’ Bright Eye Firming Masks and Harry Josh Pro Tools Mini Oval Brush.
But her girls have strong opinions on the best products too. “My first thing I do in the morning is I wake up and I put Honest facial oil on my face, and Haven now, every single morning, does the exact same thing,” she tells Stylish. “Another one of my must-haves is the Honest Beauty mascara. It has a primer on one side and on the other side it has the mascara. Honor is the only one who dares to play with mascara, and it’s usually with her older cousin after they watch some tutorial.” For more of what she can’t live without, plus more adorable tidbits about her beauty moguls in the making, watch the video above and shop her full list of must-haves, below!
Honest Beauty Honestly Effortless Sea Salt Spray, $18, honestbeauty.com
Honest Beauty Dependably Clear Blotting Sheets, $9, honestbeauty.com
Honest Beauty Truly Kissable Lip Crayon, $18, honestbeauty.com
Honest Beauty Truly Lush Mascara + Lash Primer, $22, honestbeauty.com
Honest Beauty Jetsetter, $17, honestbeauty.com
Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil, $55, honestbeauty.com
Tweezerman ProCurl Lash Curler, $22, sephora.com
Harry Josh Pro Tools Mini Oval Brush, $25, dermstore.com
IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7, $48, ulta.com
Braun Face 820 Mini Epilator + Cleansing Brush Kit, $57, target.com
Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Masks, $60, joannavargas.com
i.am+BUTTONS Bluetooth Earphones in Rose, $230, shop.iamplus.com
Apple iPad, $599+, apple.com
Apple iPhone in rose gold: $600+, apple.com
