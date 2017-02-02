You May Also Like How to Raid Jessica Alba’s Closet (Yes, Really)

Jessica Alba is not just a pretty face — she really gets beauty. In just five years, the actress turned Honest Beauty Company entrepreneur, 35, has raised her company's valuation to a cool $1 billion. Stylish recently sat down with the mom of daughters Honor, 8, and Haven, 5, to chat about her all-star lineup of products she can’t live without in our “What’s in My Beauty Bag?” video, above.

Her favorites include the Honest Beauty lip crayon ("It's lazy-girl lip-proof, and what’s so nice about this one is it’s sheer, so it’s not too intense”), Joanna Vargas’ Bright Eye Firming Masks and Harry Josh Pro Tools Mini Oval Brush.

But her girls have strong opinions on the best products too. “My first thing I do in the morning is I wake up and I put Honest facial oil on my face, and Haven now, every single morning, does the exact same thing,” she tells Stylish. “Another one of my must-haves is the Honest Beauty mascara. It has a primer on one side and on the other side it has the mascara. Honor is the only one who dares to play with mascara, and it’s usually with her older cousin after they watch some tutorial.” For more of what she can’t live without, plus more adorable tidbits about her beauty moguls in the making, watch the video above and shop her full list of must-haves, below!

Honest Beauty Honestly Effortless Sea Salt Spray, $18, honestbeauty.com



Honest Beauty Dependably Clear Blotting Sheets, $9, honestbeauty.com

Honest Beauty Truly Kissable Lip Crayon, $18, honestbeauty.com

Honest Beauty Truly Lush Mascara + Lash Primer, $22, honestbeauty.com

Honest Beauty Jetsetter, $17, honestbeauty.com

Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil, $55, honestbeauty.com

Tweezerman ProCurl Lash Curler, $22, sephora.com

Harry Josh Pro Tools Mini Oval Brush, $25, dermstore.com

IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7, $48, ulta.com

Braun Face 820 Mini Epilator + Cleansing Brush Kit, $57, target.com

Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Masks, $60, joannavargas.com

i.am+BUTTONS Bluetooth Earphones in Rose, $230, shop.iamplus.com

Apple iPad, $599+, apple.com

Apple iPhone in rose gold: $600+, apple.com





