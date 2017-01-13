A photo posted by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

It’s been an eventful week for Selena Gomez. After posing on the ‘gram in a nude thong and no top — and, in paparazzi shots, making out with new guy The Weeknd — the pop star, 24, debuted a chin-length bob as seen in a Thursday, January 12, Instagram from her hairstylist, Marissa Marino.

Gomez, who previously had brunette locks which hung down her back, posed for a smoldering selfie shared by her entire glam squad: Marino, makeup artist Hung Vanngo, manicurist Tom Bachik and stylist Chris Classen. The “Hands to Myself” singer smized for the camera, displaying her wavy new ‘do, smoky cat-eye, nude lip and red sweater. “#secretproject,” Classen captioned.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress, who’s a Pantene celebrity ambassador, has shared her secret for lush locks in the past. “It’s actually not necessarily great to wash it all the time because I've just never been that way,” she told Elle.com in November 2016. “Marissa [Marino] who is my hairstylist on the road, I've known for years, and I feel like with my hair it gets better every day when it's kind of a little dirty, so I'm one of those people — which I have to thank my mom and dad for because they have really thick hair. Other than that, I just do the same thing. I'll use Pantene — the one I have right now is Expert Intense Hydration, which is really nice because everywhere I go has been kind of dry. I don't do conditioner. I feel like I do maybe every three days I'll kind of shower — not shower, wash my hair. I shower every day.”

