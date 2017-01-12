The surprises just keep coming with Selena Gomez! Just days after she was spotted making out with The Weeknd, the “Kill Em With Kindness” songstress, 24, posed partially topless in a nude thong for a pic shared by photographer Mert Alas Thursday, January 12, on Instagram.

Beauty and the Beast A photo posted by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

“Beauty and the Beast,” the pro — who’s also captured Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Ryan Gosling, among other A-listers — captioned the shot of his muse, looking over her shoulder with her dark brunette lob swept to the side. In the risqué snap, possibly for a photo shoot, she accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings, a white robe to cover her bust and not much else.

Many of the Wizards of Waverly Place star’s faithful Selenators embraced her sexier look. “one word , 5 letters , : SHOOK,” a fan commented. And judging by the post’s nearly 96,000 likes, it’s safe to assume that her fans are happy to see her back on the ‘gram. Gomez is slowly but surely making her way back on social media after a three month stint in rehab to seek treatment for anxiety and depression. In November, she revealed that she took a hiatus from all electronics in an effort to clear her mind. “I recently took 90 days off," she told Thrive Global in November. “During that time I did not have my cellphone. It was the most refreshing, calming, rejuvenating feeling. Now I rarely pick up my phone, and only limited people have access to me.”

Maciel/AKM-GSI

Gomez appears to be in a good place — especially with her possible new romance. After a three-hour date in a private room at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi, the “Hands to Myself” singer and the “Starboy” musician (who are working on new music together as well) were spotted kissing outside of the eatery on Tuesday, January 10.

“They came out and they were so happy. They were hugging and kissing. Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love,” an insider tells Us Weekly.



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



