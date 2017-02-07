Selena Gomez helped style the music group Hillsong Young & Free for the Grammys 2017 with Ryan Gosling in mind. Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Selena Gomez is living in La La Land! The "Good For You" singer, 24, offered to style her friend Aodhan King and his Hillsong Young & Free bandmates for the Grammys, and she had only one man in mind for inspiration.



"Helping the guys @hillsongyoungandfree get ready for the Grammys," Gomez captioned a dressing room photo with the boys — who are nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album — via Instagram on Monday, February 6. "I said 'anything [Ryan] Gosling would wear please.'"



Helping the guys @hillsongyoungandfree get ready for the Grammys. I said "anything Gosling would wear please." A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

Certainly not a bad choice! La La Land's Oscar-nominated leading man has turned it out again and again this awards season, cutting a fine figure in crisply tailored suits with unexpected touches — like the plaid Salvatore Ferragamo jacket he wore to the Oscar Nominees Luncheon on February 6.



Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gomez, who once made a surprise appearance at a Hillsong concert, is not nominated for any Grammys herself this year, but that doesn't mean she'll be sitting out music's biggest event. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum has attended in previous years, including 2016, when she walked the red carpet with her BFF Taylor Swift.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



