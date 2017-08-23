Labor Day is just around the corner, which means a few of us are pulling out all the stops to extend our summer glow. But for fake-bake fans (sun damage is real, you guys), there’s always the inevitable risk of a color disaster — we’ve all been there and it’s no fun. The good news? Tan-Luxe, a line used by Rita Ora and Catt Sadler, is changing the way we handle any and all self-applied suntan mishaps. For the entire month of August, the OG transparent self-tanner brand is offering customers a hotline to ease them through any streak, smudge or bronzing flub.



Here's the magic number: 1-833-TAN-LUXE. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until September 4 and are impartial to answering questions about whatever tanning product you use. Who knows? The brand’s tanning pro Jules Von Hep, who has worked with Blake Lively, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss and Poppy Delevingne, and brand founder Mark Elrick are on tap as representatives and might answer your call — so just know you’re in good hands.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

One of the most common problems is self-tanner on knuckles. According to Von Hep, the first thing you need to do is exfoliate the skin with an oil-based scrub, which you apply in circular motions. Next, apply a clay mask. "Allow this to completely dry as this will draw out impurities from the skin but as it does so, draw out and drain the color from the self-tan," he said, adding that to get color out of your palms, you should mix three teaspoons of baking soda with whitening toothpaste and half a squeeze of lemon or lime. Once this bubbles, apply the mixtures your unwanted tan, allowing the citric acid to fade color.

Tell Us: What was your worst self-tanning mishap?

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.