No secrets here! Shay Mitchell — best known for her role as Emily Fields on the hit TV series Pretty Little Liars — is dishing about her favorite summer beauty essentials. Stylish caught up with the actress at Stella Artois “Host One to Remember” party, where she shared her must-haves for the season.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Stella Artois

“I tend to wear a bit less makeup in the summer because it’s warm and the heat plus heavy foundation don’t mix well,” the PLL star told Stylish. “I will usually use a Tarte or Jouer tinted moisturizer, some nice bronzer and mascara.”

As for her wardrobe, she tends to lean more toward a bohemian look.

“I’m a huge fan of summer dresses and rompers. They are my go-to summer outfits for day and night,” the 30-year-old actress shared. “Flynn Skye is a brand I love for summery dresses!”

Mitchell, who partnered with Stella Artois’ latest campaign, also offered her tips on how she makes her parties more memorable. Explained the brunette beauty: “Summer is my favorite time of year to host. I always look to add small touches — whether that’s a curated playlist, an amazing recipe or a unique décor item — to make the experience special for my guests.

