Sherri Saum: What's in My Bag?

BACKGRID

As the mom of 3-year-old twins John and Michael, Sherri Saum needs a purse with room to grow. Her beloved Brahmin "fits everything," raves the 42-year-old star of Freeform's The Fosters. Saum, wed to actor Kamar de los Reyes, shares what's jammed inside.

Right on Track

"There is a big love of trains in my home, so I always keep a couple of them in my bag."

Liquid Assets

"I carry one of those nude matte bkr water bottles. It keeps my water cold, so I love it."

In the Mist

"I don't carry too many beauty products with me, but I have Mario Badescu rose water facial spray. I use it all the time."

Have a Glow On

"I love Hum gummies for hair, skin and nails — that's really been my favorite supplement. It's kept my hair, skin and nails shiny and amazing after having kids!"

Back to Basics

"I'm not sure what brand my zipper wallet is, but you'll find my credit cards, a massage punch card, my driver's license — the usual, really!"



Hot Commodity

"I bring my own tea everywhere. Numi organic tea in maté lemon is my go-to."

The Fosters season five premieres Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.