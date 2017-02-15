Ray Tamarra/GC Images

You don’t have to be a celebrity to look like a star! Last July, Diane Kruger was spotted leaving a Today show taping in NYC wearing the cutest lace shorts and top combo, so we went on the hunt to find her sizzling look for less. While Diane wore Zimmermann’s White Floral Lace Top ($808) and Winsome Sphere Shorts ($480) with Christian Louboutin’s oversize tote ($1,250) and Tamara Sandals in Silver by Brian Atwood ($750), watch the video above for our how-to shopping guide on finding a look-alike ensemble for a fraction of the price. No thanks necessary!



The look for less on Us video correspondent Jackie Miranne:

Hinge x Nordstrom Lace Peplum Top in Pink Vintage ($89, shop.nordstrom.com)

Stella & Dot Tala Chandeliers ($49, stelladot.com)

Daya by Zendaya Myra Strappy Sandal ($80, shop.nordstrom.com)

Shoptiques Corduroy Shorts ($23 on sale, shoptiques.com)

Sole Society Ibiza Woven Fabric Tote With Fringe ($90, solesociety.com)

Total price for the look-alike outfit: $331. Happy shopping!





