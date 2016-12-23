Sequins for New Year’s Eve? Groundbreaking! But if you don’t feel like sparking on the last day of the year, consider Macy’s Last-Minute Gift Sale your personal present. The mega store is offering deep discounts in all departments, plus an extra 15 to 20 percent off most items with the promo code GIFT until December 24.

Handbags, necklaces and shoes for all sizes (and at all price points) are up for grabs, as well as home items, luggage and goods for bed and bath. But with New Year’s Eve parties only eight days away, why not shop for a dress that outdoes your bestie’s? Keep scrolling for Stylish’s picks, including the Free People Ellie Mini Velvet Shift Dress ($84.99 on sale [plus 20 percent off], macys.com) above.

Love Squared Trendy Plus Size Faux-Wrap Dress

On sale for $29.99 (plus 15 percent off), macys.com

Bar III Draped Bodycon Dress



On sale for $46.99 (plus 20 percent off), macys.com

INC International Concepts Plus Size Velvet Cutout Sheath Dress



On sale for $118.58 (plus 15 percent off), macys.com

ECI Cold-Shoulder Shift Dress



On sale for $30 (plus 15 percent off), macys.com

