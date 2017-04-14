It finally feels like spring, which means it is time to say goodbye to your winter coat and hello to a lighter jacket.

Not sure what to pick for your outerwear of choice? Turn to Suits actress and girlfriend of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, as inspiration.

TheImageDirect.com

Markle is back in Toronto, Canada after traveling the world — Norway in January, then Jamaica for a wedding in March — all winter long with Prince Harry.



Markle, 35, headed to a yoga class Tuesday, April 11, just five days after she announced she is shutting down her 3-year-old website, The Tig, and all eyes are on her amazing Barbour coat.



Barbour’s Gustnado Waterproof Jacket, which is available to purchase for $299, is the perfect outer layer to wear throughout the entire season, especially when April Showers unexpectedly hit. If white jackets aren’t your thing, it’s also available in navy, red and olive green.



The Los Angeles native was also an avid wearer of Barbour throughout the winter, particularly its Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket. It’s definitely not a coincidence that the brand has three Royal Warrants by the British Royal Family. In fact, a friend close to Prince Harry recently told Us Weekly that “they will be engaged by the end of the summer … they see a life together.”



