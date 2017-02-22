AKM-GSI

You May Also Like Why Emma Watson’s New Fashion Instagram Account Will Be Your New Obsession

On her way to catch a flight to London from Paris on February 21, Beauty and the Beast’s Emma Watson revealed her eco-friendly makeup and skincare travel essentials on The Press Tour Instagram feed. Shop her favorites below!

Vita Liberata Trystal Minerals Self Tanning Bronzing Minerals in Sunkissed is "free from parabens, alcohol and that spray tan smell,” says the star. ($55, vitaliberata.com)

Ilia Soft Focus Fade Into You Powder, she writes, "is made from organic powdered corn and minerals instead of loose talc.” ($34, iliabeauty.com)

RMS Beauty “Un” Cover-Up, she writes, is “formulated with raw, food-grade and organic ingredients in their natural state.” ($36, rmsbeauty.com)

Honest Beauty True Velvet Eyeliner in Truly Cocoa is the 26-year-old’s mainstay. The brand, she says, "champions fair labour and human rights with their Health & Sustainability Standards.” ($16, honestbeauty.com)

According to the actress, Alima Pure — the brand that created this Natural Definition Eyebrow Pencil — offsets 100 percent of their corporate carbon emissions. ($18, alimapure.com)

Jane Iredale PureBrow Brow Gel in Brunette is certified cruelty-free. ($21, janeiredale.com)

Watson says Tata Harper Be True's “natural and organic” lip treatment is formulated and manufactured on a farm in Vermont. ($29, tataharperskincare.com)

The Body Shop Lip & Cheek Stain in Red Pomegranate is part of the brand’s "campaign to 'Enrich Not Exploit’ by protecting endangered habitats from intensive farming expansion,” notes Watson. ($16, The Body Shop stores)

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!