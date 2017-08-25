Mark Milan/GC Images

Sienna Miller may be the queen of boho style, but she’s trying athleisure on for size — and if you ask Us, she’s killing it. Miller left a performance of her play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Apollo Theater in London on Wednesday, August 23 looking decidedly sportier than normal in fancy gray sweatpants and a muscle tank.



The American Sniper’s finger-raked, half-up style gave her ensemble a laidback quality and was a departure from the undone wavy look that she wears on the regular.



Her choice of accessories added a quirky vibe to her overall aesthetic. The Factory Girl star rocked a bright yellow perforated tote, bringing Us back to 2006 when she wore eclectic outfits with bright bags and fringed boots. The most subtle touch? A single hoop earring, which enhanced carefree vibe.



Miller’s sporty, yet multifaceted ensemble is proof that accessories and hair choices elevate outfits and are a great way to add a personal touch to an overarching trend.



