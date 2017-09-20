Six Women Accidentally Attend Wedding Wearing the Same Dress

Courtesy Debbie Speranza/Facebook

Six wedding guests in Sydney, Australia, accidentally said “yes” to the same lace dress.

“I’ve heard of two women, maybe three, wearing the same dress, but six? You couldn’t make it up,” the bride, Julia Mammone, told the Daily Telegraph in an article published, on Tuesday, September 19. “At first there were a few dirty looks among the girls in the same dress who didn’t know whether to laugh it off or go home and get changed. In the end we all cracked up about it. It’s every girl’s worst nightmare. What else can you do?”

Four of the navy numbers were purchased from Forever New for $128, while two came from Portmans and retail for $120.

A photo of the blunder went viral with more than 50,000 likes after Debbie Speranza, one of the women in the pencil dress, posted a group picture to the Forever New Facebook page. “You really should start a bridal registry so that your customers can enquire whether anyone else has purchased one of your dresses for the same event 😂😂😂,” wrote Speranza. “No, we are NOT the bridesmaids just the guests 🤗 think I deserve a gift voucher for all this advertisement.”

Speranza swears the fashion snafu wasn’t staged. “My cousin and I walked into the reception and saw each other [in the same dress] and started laughing,” Speranza told the Daily Telegraph. “But then another walked in . . . and then another one . . . and another.”

She added: “It wasn’t a setup . . . I only knew one of the six women. Three were from the bride’s side and three from the groom.”

