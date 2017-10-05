Andrew Toth/Getty

Solange Knowles is changing up her look in more ways than one! The fashionable singer stepped out last night and showed off a brand new platinum blonde short ‘do and some fresh ink.



Andrew Toth/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

The “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer hosted the Inaugural Surface Travel Awards at Hotel Americano in New York City on Wednesday, October 4, and her new hair wasn’t the only thing turning heads. The 31-year-old Grammy winner looked right on trend for fall in a pumpkin colored cutout and caped ensemble from Helmut Lang by Shane Oliver, which was fresh off the runway from New York Fashion Week. She paired the look with black strappy Louboutin stilettos and Laruicci hoop earrings.

But the coolest new accessory we spotted on Solange last night? A brand new tattoo! Solange debuted a series of curved and straight lines on her left arm, created by Kevin King at Bang Bang Tattoos on her Instagram story. Fresh ink and new hairdos run in the family, as her big sister Beyonce just got blonde mermaid extensions and a new tiny tattoo on her finger.



Solange/Instagram

The “Losing You” singer revealed one of her major inspirations at the event. ”Travel remains at the core of inspiration for my work, my vision, and how I see and experience the world," Solange said. "As I continue to explore design, architecture, and innovation in my own art, I'm honored and excited to celebrate with Surface magazine those who are pushing the boundaries further with such impact and power."



Solange/Instagram

We can’t wait to see what these stylish sisters will do next!



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.