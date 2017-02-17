With a crown of gorgeous natural hair and an eclectic personal style, Solange Knowles is officially one of our favorite red carpet It Girls. Stylish caught up with her globetrotting hairstylist, Jawara, who told Billboard that he challenges current beauty standards through hair, to get the scoop on the beautiful curls Knowles, 30, rocked on her winning night at the Grammys this past Sunday, February 12, and what impact the "Cranes in the Sky" singer is having on the natural hair movement.



Stylish: What’s the best part of being part of Solange's style team?

Jawara: The best part about working with her is how sweet and cool she is. She is also extremely funny which makes the job that much easier.



Stylish: What was the inspiration for her Grammys night look?

Jawara: Solange described the mood she was in and how light and airy she wanted her hair to feel and she wanted a refined version of an idea she seen in her head. So we worked at it and it felt right.

Stylish: How did you style the hair?

Jawara: There was minimal blow-drying, curling with a 1/8th of an inch tong, and a lot of brushing of her hair to create a light texture. Then we used thread and pins to alter the shape a bit.

Stylish: What products do you recommend to achieve her Grammys look?

Jawara: Actually, we barely used any product. We wanted it to feel as natural as possible. I did spray just a bit of dry texture spray from Oribe to the ends as a finish.

Stylish: What do you think Solange’s impact is on the national conversation about embracing natural hair?

Jawara: I think Solange is quite amazing for explaining how important hair is to her culture and encouraging people to be the beautiful that they naturally are and want to be. The significance of that mindset in this time is most powerful.

