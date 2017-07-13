California dreamin'! Chanel hosted an intimate dinner in honor of Lucia Pica, Chanel’s global creative makeup and colour designer, and the Travel Diary Makeup Collection at Capo in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday, July 12.

Stars including Rowan Blanchard, Amber Valletta and Jennifer Meyer gathered together to celebrate the launch of the new collection featuring unexpected shades, textures and finishes inspired by picture-perfect moments from Pica's California road trip.



The stars exclusively revealed their go-to spots in L.A. as well as their travel fantasies to Stylish.

"The beach in Malibu!” Blanchard exclaimed when talking about her favorite place to hang out. "There's something so quintessential about it and it just feels like summer when you're at the beach in L.A."

As for her next vacation? The Girl Meets World actress dished, "You know where I really wanna go? I really wanna go to White Sands, New Mexico. I really wanna go there! Solange [Knowles] went there and took all these amazing photos. I'm not Solange, but I want to be.” She added that her beauty bag would be filled with "some fun colors" and an eyelash curler.

Meyer's most loved place in California is also Malibu. "It's sort of where I'm born and raised," the jewelry designer told Stylish. For her road-trip plans, she revealed, "I've never driven cross country, so I think I would love to do that one day." Before hitting the road, Meyer would pack “lip gloss, just a good lip gloss and moisturizer."

Besides hanging out at her house in Los Angeles, Valletta told Stylish, "I love going hiking." Her road-trip destination would be, "Somewhere where there's not too much traffic. I mean, from L.A., a good road trip is heading north, so Santa Barbara or Big Sur."

The actress and model would wear "some RE/DONE denim and a T-shirt" while on her trip, and wouldn't leave without her "eye cream, sunscreen, moisturizer and eyebrow brush."

The Chanel Travel Diary Makeup Collection will be available on Chanel.com starting August 2, and in department, speciality stores and Chanel boutiques in September 2017.

