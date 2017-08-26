Stassi Schroeder: What’s in My Bag?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Filling in the blanks is one of Stassi Schroeder’s favorite pastimes. The host of podcast “Straight Up with Stassi,” 29, stashes her iPad Pro with attachable pen in her Chanel tote “because I love to color on a bunch of apps.”

The single star of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules outlines the rest of her haul.



Bare Necessities

“My best friend makes these natural lip balms called Heartspring that she sells on Etsy. They’re in my house, purse, car, everywhere. I have permanently chapped lips, so I need it. And I always have Make Up For Ever HD pressed powder with a mini brush.”



Take Note

“I have a notebook and pen because I write down ideas for my podcast. It’s how I get almost all the content for my show. One says, ‘List of Bodies in My Freezer.’”

Morning After

“If I’m scared of having a hangover, I put on a Bytox hangover patch. I’ll even use it if I’m just not feeling that well. It’s worked every time.”



Friends Forever

“I have this clear friendship crystal from when my two best friends and I went to Utah five or six years ago.”



On Call

“I have an iPhone 7 with a white Apple charging case on it because I get so much anxiety. If my phone goes below 70 ­percent, you don’t want to be around me.”



What else is inside Schroeder’s bag? A Henri Bendel fringe keychain attached to her pink house key; V-MODA over-ear headphones, personalized with her logo; small white Apple earbuds; a navy blue silky eye mask with white flowers from Shopbop; Lana Turner’s autobiography “Hearts and Diamonds Take All”; a Sephora VIB Rouge card; a Jack in the Box gift card; blonde bobbi pins; peppermint oil; a mini pink nail file; a hand sanitizer; No-Jet-Lag Homeopathic Prevention and Renu contact solution.



