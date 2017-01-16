Estrop/WireImage

Bellissimo! Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, walked her very first fashion show in Milan on Saturday, January 14. The 20-year-old model (whose mom, Marjorie, married the comedian in 2007) slayed on the Dolce & Gabbana Fall-Winter 2017/18 Men’s fashion show runway alongside other stunning celebrity kids including Presley Gerber, the Stallone sisters, Diggy Simmons, Sofia Richie and many more.

For the high-profile event, Lori strutted her stuff in black satin and lace slip dress topped with a cream and ivory duster coat. Her separates were accessorized with cage sandals and a simple gold pendant. For glam, the former equestrian wore her black shoulder-length tresses center-parted and curled in loose waves, and slicked on a ruby red lip.

“This was the most incredible experience!!” Lori captioned a January 14 Instagram. “Thank you so much to @dolcegabbana and the whole team! @stefanogabbana so grateful and truly honored 🙏🏾.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lori pop up on more runways in the future. Not only is she genetically-blessed, but the girl’s got a great sense of style, too. Keep reading to see why we’re so obsessed!

She’s Fur-Ocious

yes please. A photo posted by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on Dec 8, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

The Instagram enigma, who has over 221,000 followers, rocked a royal blue Yves Saint Laurent fur with strong shoulders and Givenchy sneakers in a December 8, 2016, selfie.

Her Blowouts Are Bomb AF

✨ A photo posted by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on Oct 25, 2015 at 3:47pm PDT

Lori credits her sleek tresses to Tresemme Touchable Softness Shampoo and Conditioner, according to a November 2016 post on theladylovescouture.com, mother Marjorie’s blog.

She’s Cool With DJ Khaled

Legendary 🔑 @djkhaled A video posted by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on Jan 7, 2016 at 9:48pm PST

On January 8, 2016, her Snapchat story boasted a major key player.

Her Ponytails Are Top Notch

Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Ponytail A photo posted by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on Jul 6, 2015 at 12:22pm PDT

Her updo featured twisted details for the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture show on July 6, 2015.



She’s Dating Your #MCM

My ❤️ A photo posted by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on Jun 20, 2016 at 6:23pm PDT

Real goals! In January 2016, Lori was linked to Manchester United soccer player Memphis Depay. The photogenic pair then vacationed Santorini, Greece, in June 2016.



